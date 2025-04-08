Noted Rai dancer Ram Sahay Pandey dies at 92

Bhopal, April 8 (IANS) Padma Shri Ram Sahay Pandey, a legendary figure in Rai folk dance, passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire.

After battling a prolonged illness, he passed away in a private hospital in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

His final rites will be performed in Kanera Dev village, where his remarkable journey will come to rest.

Paying tribute to this cultural icon, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav posted on social media that Pandey's "lifelong dedication to folk art elevated the Rai dance to global recognition."

He recognised Pandey's immense contributions as a cultural pioneer and expressed sorrow for the irreplaceable loss to Madhya Pradesh and the art world.

Born on March 11, 1933, in Maddhar Patha village in Sagar district, Pandey discovered his love for Rai (also spelt as Raai) dance at the age of 14 during a local fair.

Captivated by its rhythm and charm, he decided to dedicate his life to mastering and celebrating this traditional art form.

Despite Rai being associated with the Bedia community - a marginalised group once subjected to the Criminal Tribes Act - Pandey stood firm against societal stigmas and devoted his life to dignifying and elevating Rai dance.

In the conservative Bundelkhand region, Rai was considered unsuitable for individuals of Brahmin heritage.

Yet, Pandey boldly defied the social barriers, driven by his passion and commitment to the art. His efforts transformed Rai from a stigmatised practice into a respected and celebrated dance form.

The youngest of four siblings, Pandey was raised in a farming family. His father, Lalju Pandey, was a farmer.

Though faced with the challenges of poverty and orphaned at a young age, Pandey's resilience and determination led him to break barriers and achieve international fame.

In 2022, he was awarded Padma Shri for his relentless efforts in preserving and promoting Rai dance.

Pandey's artistic journey took him across borders, as he represented India on global stages.

He founded the Bundelkhandi Lok Nritya Natya Kala Parishad, an organisation dedicated to nurturing and promoting the cultural essence of the economically backward Bundelkhand region. His milestones include a performance in 1964 at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal, organised by Akashvani Bhopal, attended by esteemed dignitaries.

In 1980, he was honoured with the title 'Nritya Shiromani' and appointed to the Tribal Folk Art Council by the Madhya Pradesh government.

He also performed internationally, captivating audiences in Japan in 1984 and Dubai in 2006.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.