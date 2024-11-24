PKL creates a path for aspiring players to break barriers, succeed in life: Boxer Neeraj Goyat

Noida, Nov 24 (IANS) Professional boxer Neeraj Goyat feels that the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the biggest professional league in the sport, has created a path for aspiring players to break barriers and succeed in sport and life.

Goyat expressed his excitement ahead of the PKL match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers during a press conference held here before the game. Haryana's accomplished boxer also participated in a special jersey exchange ceremony after the press conference with captain Jaideep Dahiya and head coach Manpreet Singh of Haryana Steelers.

Goyat sharing his thoughts on kabaddi's evolution and its impact on rural athletes stated, "Our country continues to achieve gold medals in various sports, and kabaddi is deeply rooted in our culture," said Goyat. "What's remarkable about Pro Kabaddi League is how it has transformed over these 11 years. The league has created opportunities for aspiring players who never imagined they could go beyond their local boundaries," said Goyat.

Goyat also emphasised how PKL has elevated rural athletes to international recognition. "These players are now not just competing in major cities but are getting opportunities to showcase their talent across different countries. The league has given them both name and financial stability."

Asked about which position he would have played if he took up kabaddi, Goyat showed his fighter's instinct. "I would have been a defender, but one who's equally good at counter-attacks. Defence is crucial, but having a strong counterattacking game is equally important."

Praising Haryana Steelers in their upcoming clash, Goyat added, "Haryana Steelers' commitment to kabaddi, is commendable. This kind of dedication and discipline is what keeps the sport growing and I am always there to support my favourite team."

