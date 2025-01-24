'2020 Delhi' trailer shares the untold story of the horrific Delhi riots

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) The makers of India’s first single-shot full-length Hindi feature film, "2020 Delhi" have released the gripping trailer from the drama. Set against the backdrop of the 2020 Delhi riots, the movie sheds light on communal tensions, political conspiracies, and the struggles of ordinary citizens caught during the riots in the National Capital back in 2020.

"2020 Delhi" chronicles how the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh turned into the infamous riots during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India for the “Namaste Trump” event. The film focuses on a single day, 24th February 2020, when Delhi witnessed two contrasting events— a high-profile international visit by Donald Trump, and riots that claimed 53 lives.

Devendra Maalviya who has directed the film was quoted saying, “Capturing the intensity of such devastating riots and arson in a single-shot format was a massive challenge. This film proves that when creativity and determination come together, a filmmaker can achieve even the most ambitious goals.”

The filmmaker further claimed that the single-shot technique requires perfect synchronization of the screenplay, choreography, acting, lighting, and set design. He went on to explain, “There’s no room for error in a single-shot film, which is what makes it a unique cinematic experience. It immerses the audience in the film, making them feel like a part of the story."

"Delhi 2020" enjoys an ensemble cast, including Brijendra Kala, Samar Jai Singh, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhoopesh Singh, Chetan Sharm, and Akash Arora, among others.

Bankrolled under the banner of Midas Touch Films, the film has been co-produced by Countryboy Films in association with Visual Birds Studio.

For the unversed, "2020 Delhi" is the first full-length Indian feature film to be shot in a one-take method. Previously, Hollywood films such as "1917" and "Birdman", used this complex and expensive technique.

"2020 Delhi" is slated to release in the cinema halls on 2nd February 2025.

