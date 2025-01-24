Maha Kumbh 2025: SpiceJet Launches Direct Flights from Hyderabad, Chennai, and Guwahati to Prayagraj

SpiceJet has announced new flights to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, connecting key cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Guwahati. The airline will also add extra flights to its existing services from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru to Prayagraj.

The special flights from Hyderabad and Chennai will be available from February 1 to 27, while the flights from Guwahati will operate from February 11 to 28. This move aims to make it easier for devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh.

Debojo Maharshi, SpiceJet’s Chief Business Officer, said, “With direct flights from Hyderabad, Chennai, and Guwahati, and additional flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, we aim to make travel easier for pilgrims from across the country.”

The flights are scheduled at convenient times to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers. Bookings for these special flights are now available on SpiceJet’s website, mobile app, and through online travel portals.