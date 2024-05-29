2 killed, 3 injured during well cleaning in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) Two persons were killed and three others injured while they were cleaning a deep well in J&K's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that the five were cleaning the deep well in the Dardpora village of Kupwara when they fell unconscious due to the lack of oxygen.

"A rescue operation was immediately launched and they were shifted to a hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors at the hospital declared two of them were dead on arrival while three others are being treated at the hospital," an official said.

The two deceased were identified as Farid Ahmad Khoja and Bashir Ahmad Khoja while the injured are Safeer Ahmad, Qasim-ud-Din and Abdul Hameed.

Earlier on Wednesday, three persons fell into a well in the Budgam district and an operation was launched to rescue them.

