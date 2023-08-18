2 held in Delhi for abducting minor girl, demanding Rs 50L ransom

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two men for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for her release.

The accused, who have been identified as Ravi Kumar (18) and Akash (24), had lured the victim on Instagram on the pretext of settling her in Nepal for fashion designing, but after taking custody of the girl, the accused made a ransom call to her family and demanded Rs 50 lakh, the police said.

The arrests were made after receiving a complaint on August 16 from a resident of Tahirpur.

“The complainant reported that her daughter had gone to a tuition centre in Janta Colony but did not return. When they tried calling her, her phone was switched off. Despite searching at the tuition centre and the nearby areas, the family couldn't locate her,” said a senior police officer.

Later that night, they received a ransom call demanding Rs 50 lakh for her safe return.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the police analysed 60-70 CCTV cameras and saw the victim heading towards the Mansarovar Park Metro Station. One of the suspects, Ravi Kumar, was identified during the investigation,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena.

With technical assistance and analysis of CCTV footage, Ravi was apprehended from near Kashmiri Gate.

“During interrogation, Ravi admitted to hatching the plan with his friend Akash, who stays in Hapur. Ravi, who is into share market trading, contacted the victim on Instagram and lured her on the pretext of settling her in Nepal,” the DCP said.

“After gaining control, they threatened her and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from her father. Further investigation led to the disclosure that the girl was being held hostage at Akash's house near Hajipur in Loni,” the DCP said.

“Raiding teams conducted a successful operation based on technical evidence, rescuing the girl and apprehending Akash,” the officer said.

