1157 summoned under PASA in two years: Gujarat Police

Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Gujarat Police claimed on Wednesday to have summoned around 1,157 individuals booked under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) between 2022 and 2024.

A police official said that the operations were conducted in major cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot, adding that Rajkot accounted for 157 of the accused, while Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara reported comparable figures.

He added that the authorities emphasised that the initiative aligns with the state's commitment to maintaining public safety through a two-pronged strategy—combining strict legal measures with community-focused initiatives.

“We continue to uphold our commitment to public safety through a dual approach—offering compassionate community support while taking strict action against criminals,” he said.

He further pointed out that initiatives such as ‘Santwana Kendra,’ ‘She Team,’ ‘Tran Vat Tasiri, Trin Vat Aami,’ and ‘Tera Tujko Arpan’ provide support to women, children, and senior citizens.

The official claimed that efforts to curb crime remain relentless, with a crackdown on anti-social elements across the state.

He added that under the directive of Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay, Gujarat Police aims to deter repeat offenders and strengthen law enforcement mechanisms.

He said that the PASA law, enacted in 1985, is a preventive detention measure designed to curb activities deemed detrimental to public order, adding that its enforcement has been a subject of debate, particularly regarding its frequency and scope.

“Between 2019 and 2021, Ahmedabad recorded 2,897 PASA cases,” he said.

Notably, approximately 1,065 of these cases were registered against individuals involved in bootlegging activities. In a notable instance, within a 24-hour period, PASA was invoked against 10 individuals, underscoring its active enforcement in the city.

In the two years leading up to 2021, there were 5,402 detentions under the PASA Act across Gujarat. However, it's significant to note that 64 per cent of these detentions were subsequently quashed by the Gujarat High Court, highlighting concerns about potential overreach or misuse.

In August 2021, the Gujarat High Court restricted the state government from issuing detention orders under PASA against three traders accused of offences under the GST laws.

The court emphasised that the "sword" of detention should not hang over individuals without substantial justification.

The High Court quashed a detention order against an individual booked under the Prohibition Act, stating that a solitary offence does not warrant labelling a person as a bootlegger under PASA. The court highlighted the necessity for substantial evidence to justify such detentions.

