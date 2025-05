May 31, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has announced the schedule for the DSC 2025 exams. The exams will be held from June 6 to June 30 in two shifts daily. The first shift runs from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. However, exams for Principal, PGT, and PD posts will be three hours long, held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Additionally, there will be an English Language Skill Test for TGT, PGT, and Principal posts lasting 1.5 hours.