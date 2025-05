May 16, 2025

There is an obvious elephant in the room that the TDP and Jana Sena are not addressing in Pithapuram. From the moment Pawan Kalyan was offered the Pithapuram constituency—replacing former MLA SVSN Varma as part of the alliance deal—the TDP cadre has been visibly unhappy. Varma’s supporters have left no opportunity to express their disappointment with the TDP high command.