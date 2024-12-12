Zimbabwe clamps down on smuggling, counterfeit products to safeguard public safety

Harare, Dec 12 (IANS) Authorities in Zimbabwe are intensifying efforts to combat the smuggling of consumer goods into the country and the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard products in the market to safeguard public safety and protect the local industry.

Authorities said that the rise in smuggled goods is partly driven by public demand for affordable products in informal markets that operate outside regulatory frameworks, Xinhua news agency reported.

To address the trade in illicit goods, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is leading a multi-agency task force, including the police and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, aimed at curbing smuggling.

"Stringent anti-smuggling measures have been put in place to protect our domestic industries from unfair competition posed by illegal imports," said Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Rajeshkumar Modi during a dissemination workshop for the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (ZIRGP) in the capital of Harare on Tuesday.

"The development of value chains also remains a priority, as the government has put in place measures to promote the procurement of domestically produced goods," he added.

Launched on November 1, the ZIRGP is a short-term transitional manufacturing policy running through December 2025, focused on enforcing consumer protection and preventing the spread of smuggled, counterfeit, and substandard goods in the country. The plan builds on the recently concluded Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy, which ran from 2019 to 2023.

Among the government's measures to tackle smuggling are the establishment of police roadblocks along highways and inspections of retail outlets across the country.

Smuggling also affects the collection of customs and excise duties and discourages investment, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube said during his 2025 national budget presentation in Parliament last month.

"In addition, smuggling is a threat to public health and safety as smuggled goods, in particular, food items, medicines, and alcohol are not subject to health and safety controls," said Ncube.

The Consumer Protection Commission, a national body that safeguards consumer rights, recently reported the presence of counterfeit items in the market, including toothpaste, cooking oil, drinks, and baked beans.

"Don't fall for fake products. They might be cheaper, but they can cost you your health, your safety, and even your life," warned the commission on X, formerly Twitter.

Consumers have also raised concerns over the proliferation of products in the market.

"Authorities should continue conducting impromptu inspections on retailers and vendors to protect the public especially as people do their end-of-year shopping for the holidays," said Leon Nkhata, a resident in Harare. He expressed concern about substandard goods, including repackaged and underweight products like mealie meal, rice, and sugar.

