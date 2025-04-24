Moscow, April 24 (IANS) Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday that the country's forces will soon liberate the entire territory of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops.

"The Kursk Region will soon be mopped up of militants as part of the counterterrorist operation. The successful operation flow with the use of a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod strategic gas pipeline has made it into the history of military science. According to the army command, the entire Kursk Region will soon be mopped up," Shoigu said in an interview with state-run news agency Tass.

According to the official, the situation in the special military operation zone is now the key factor influencing both international affairs and the situation inside Russia.

"As of today, the Russian armed forces have liberated more than 99 per cent of the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic and nearly two-thirds of the Kherson Region, the Donetsk People's Republic, and the Zaporozhye Region. Russian forces are advancing along the entire combat engagement line, liberating new settlements. The situation changes in our favour every day," he emphasised.

"Bearing in mind the atrocities committed by militants in the Kursk Region, no one will escape punishment. Those alive will be charged as terrorists, with each one of them being duly punished," he added.

Russian forces are engaged in intense battles near Gornal in the Kursk Region, pushing Ukrainian troops out of that community, Tass reported on Wednesday quoting a source in Russia's defence circles.

"Intense battles continue in the area of Gornal and we are squeezing out the enemy," the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement on Wednesday that more than 190 civilians have died in the Kursk Region since Ukraine invaded it in August 2024.

"Since the illegal invasion of Ukrainian militants into the territory of the Russian Federation in August 2024, 191 civilians have been killed in the Kursk Region, 372 people have been injured, including 17 minors. Civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and partially damaged: residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, and vehicles," the statement read.

Furthermore, the investigative agency said that the damage caused by Ukraine to the civil infrastructure and property of local residents is also being established.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.