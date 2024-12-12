Lebanon deploys troops to southern border as Israel withdraws

Beirut, Dec 12 (IANS) Lebanese army units, accompanied by the United Nations peacekeepers, deployed Wednesday afternoon to five positions around Khiam, a town in the eastern sector of Lebanon's southern border area, the Lebanese army command said.

"Army units were stationed in five locations around Khiam town in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)," the command said in a statement.

The deployment, it added, marked the first phase of operations in the area, coinciding with the Israeli withdrawal following discussions by the five-member monitoring group, Xinhua news agency reported.

A second phase will follow, with specialist units conducting an engineering survey of the town to clear unexploded ordnance. The army urged civilians to stay away from the area and follow military instructions until the deployment is complete.

The Lebanese army has mobilised some 6,000 troops and hundreds of armored vehicles in barracks south of the Litani River, deploying across Marjeyoun, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre and Zahrani districts.

A ceasefire, effective since November 27, aimed to end nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ceasefire terms stipulate Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese army deploying along the border and in the south to assume security control and prevent any armed presence.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have conducted strikes in Lebanon, resulting in casualties.

