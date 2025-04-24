South Korea 'strongly condemns' deadly Pahalgam terror attack

Seoul, April 24 (IANS) South Korea on Thursday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir, which left dozens of people dead.

On Tuesday, the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, were lost in one of the most dastardly attacks on civilians on Indian soil.

South Korea's foreign ministry expressed "deep concerns" over the deadly assault and extended condolences to the victims, their bereaved families, and the Indian government.

"The government of the Republic of Korea expresses its deep concern over and strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on April 22 in Pahalgam area in Jammu and Kashmir, the Republic of India, and resulted in numerous casualties. The government extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the innocent victims and their bereaved families, as well as to the government and the people of India," the ministry statement added.

"The government reaffirms its firm stance that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

In addition to South Korea, India has received strong expressions of support from governments worldwide, condemning the attack and reaffirming their commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism.

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned the "barbaric attack" in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which he said had stolen the innocent lives of people and families seeking joy.

He affirmed that "Britain stands in solidarity with India in this moment of grief and sorrow" and added that "terror will never win".

Taking to the social media platform X, Sunak wrote: "The barbaric attack in Pahalgam has stolen the lives of newlyweds, children, and families simply seeking joy. Our hearts break for them. To those mourning, know that the UK stands with you in sorrow and solidarity. Terror will never win. We grieve with India."

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry wrote on X: "Peru expresses its strongest condemnation of the terrorist attack that occurred yesterday in the town of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. It also expresses its deepest condolences to the victims' families."

The Ministry also added: "Peru calls on the international community to redouble efforts to combat and eradicate terrorism in all its forms and expresses its solidarity with the Indian government."

Margareta Cederfelt, a Swedish politician of the Moderate Party, wrote on X: "We, the Swedish-Indian Parliamentary Friendship Group, are deeply saddened and strongly condemn the brutal #TerroristAttack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. There can be no justification for such atrocities. We extend our condolences to the victims' families #India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also thanked nations that extended support to India in the aftermath of the terror attack, which was orchestrated by The Resistance Front, a Pakistan-based outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attack, orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front, has triggered a series of sweeping retaliatory actions from India to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in cross-border terrorism.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday evening discussed the implications of the attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, with several others sustaining injuries.

The CCS expressed deep condemnation of the attack and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. The attack, which targeted tourists in a popular destination, was attributed to Pakistan-backed terror groups, sources said.

The meeting also noted that the attack occurred against the backdrop of successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the region's ongoing progress toward economic development and stability. These achievements, India believes, are viewed as a threat by terrorist factions seeking to destabilise the region.

Recognising the seriousness of this attack and its cross-border linkages, the CCS took the following unprecedented measures:

Indus Waters Treaty suspended – In one of the most significant decisions, India has placed the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance with immediate effect. This historic move effectively halts decades of cooperation on water-sharing between India and Pakistan. The decision will remain in force until Pakistan takes credible and irrevocable steps to abjure its support for cross-border terrorism.

Closure of Attari Integrated Check Post – In a direct response to the terrorist attack, India has announced the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, which serves as a key border crossing between the two nations. Indian authorities have granted Pakistani nationals with valid travel endorsements until May 1, 2025, to return to Pakistan through this route. After this deadline, all land travel between India and Pakistan will be completely suspended.

Cancellation of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani Nationals – In another strong step, India has decided that Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). Any SVES visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals have been cancelled, and those currently in India under this scheme have been given 48 hours to leave the country.

Persona Non Grata Declaration for Pakistani Diplomats – In a sharp diplomatic move, India has declared Pakistan’s Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata. These officials have been given one week to leave India.

India also announced the withdrawal of its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, with all such posts deemed annulled. Moreover, five support staff of these service advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

Reduction in Diplomatic Staff – In a further diplomatic escalation, India has decided to reduce the overall strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi. The two embassies will be cut to a staff strength of 30, down from the current 55. This reduction will be implemented by May 1, 2025.

The CCS also reviewed the overall security situation and directed all Indian forces to maintain the highest level of vigilance. India has resolved to ensure that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack are brought to justice, and that their sponsors will be held accountable. In line with its unyielding approach to combating terrorism, India reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing those responsible for terror attacks, referencing recent high-profile extraditions like Tahawwur Rana.

India's diplomatic actions signal a shift toward the total isolation of Pakistan until it ceases its support for terrorism. The measures reflect the government's resolve to push back against Pakistan’s continued involvement in fomenting violence on Indian soil, and to send a clear message to the international community that terrorism will not be tolerated.

