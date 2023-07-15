Youth kills minor girlfriend for 'avoiding' him in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 15 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a youth has killed his minor girlfriend as she started "avoiding" him in Odisha's Bolangir town, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Thursday when the 15-year-old victim's parents were out of home for their work.

Prime accused Milan was in a relationship with the girl for the last four years. However, the girl was not interested in the relationship anymore.

"As the girl started avoiding the accused, he along with two others went to the girl's home. An altercation ensued between the two after which the accused attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon," said Tophan Bag, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bolangir.

The arrested have been identified as prime accused Milan Rana and his associate Jitu Rana while another accused is still at large, Bag said.

Milan Rana was arrested from Vijayanagar in Andhra Pradesh when he was trying to flee while Jitu Rana was arrested from Sambalpur.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest him, Bag informed.

The weapon and motorcycle used in the crime along with the deceased's mobile phone have been seized, he added.

