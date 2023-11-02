WTA Finals: Jabeur beats Vondrousova to avenge Wimbledon loss

Cancun (Mexico), Nov 2 (IANS) In a rematch of the Wimbledon final, Ons Jabeur defeated No.6 Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-3 in round-robin play at the WTA Finals.

Jabeur's straight-set win on Wednesday moved her to 1-1 in the Chetumal Group and dropped Wimbledon champion Vondrousova to 0-2. The result, combined with No.2 Iga Swiatek's straight-set win over No.3 Coco Gauff, means the group remains in the balance going into the final day of group play, WTA Tour reports.

With a 2-0 record, Swiatek is in pole position to win the group and qualify for the semifinals. Gauff and Jabeur sit second in the group at 1-1 and Vondrousova, at 0-2, is still in with a mathematical chance to advance.

Jabeur will face Swiatek on Friday. The two have not played a complete match since the 2022 US Open final, which Swiatek won 6-2, 7-6(5).

"Iga is a very smart person and she knows how to adapt to these conditions. I'm gonna try to enjoy this game," Jabeur said of his next match against Swiatek. "Try to play freely. Try to let go some of the anger that I have and hope for the best. It's definitely not going to be an easy match, but I will try my best."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.