Wolvaardt, Chamari among ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year nominees

Dubai, Dec 30 (IANS) South African batter Laura Wolvaardt and Sri Lankan allrounder Chamari Athapaththu have been nominated for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2024 alongside Annabel Sutherland of Australia and Melie Kerr of New Zealand.

Wolvaardt scored 697 runs across 12 ODIs, averaging 87.12, with the highest score of 184 and 223 runs across three Tests at 37.16, while scoring 673 runs in 9 T20Is at 39.58 with the highest score of 102 in 2024.

She has been a force to reckon with for the Proteas, leading the team from the front as the all-format skipper and piling up runs when needed at the top of the batting order.

Wolvaardt leads the charts as the premier batter in the 50-over format in the ICC Women’s rankings for batters in ODIs. Her absolute best with the bat came when she scored her career-best 184 not out against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom in April.

The 25-year-old led South Africa to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, where she top scored for the Proteas as they emerged runners-up in the tournament, losing out to the White Ferns in the decider. Wolvaardt was also the leading run-getter at the tournament.

Athapaththu have 458 runs across nine ODIs, averaging 65.42, with the highest score 195 while also claiming 9 wickets, recording a best figures of 3-15. She scored 720 runs in 21 T20Is with the highest score 119. She took 21 wickets with the best figures 4-29.

Sri Lanka’s all-format captain Athapathu is ranked among the top 10 players in the ICC Women’s rankings for batters and all-rounders in ODIs as well as T20Is. A stellar year with over 1000 runs across formats, picking up 30 wickets as well along the way has underlined her position as one of the most impactful players in women's cricket.

The 34-year-old was the Player of the Tournament for her 304 runs and three wickets at the Women’s Asia Cup in July, leading her side to their maiden crown.

Athapaththu's standout performance in 2024 came during an ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom, where she scored an unbeaten 195 from 139 deliveries to guide Sri Lanka over the line.

Sutherland has scored 210 runs in one Test and took 5 wickets. She has 369 runs and 13 wickets across 12 ODIs.

The 23-year-old set new standards with a breakout year that places her among the best all-rounders in the world in the 50-over format

In February, she made headlines with a record-breaking Test double century, scoring 210 runs while batting at No. 6 against South Africa at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Sutherland became the first cricketer in women's ODI history to score back-to-back centuries while batting at No.5 or lower in the ODI series against New Zealand.

To showcase her batting prowess, Sutherland also became the second youngest Australian to score three ODI centuries behind former captain Meg Lanning.

New Zealand's Melie, who has scored 387 runs and 43 wickets to her name in 2024, had a remarkable year, highlighted by leading New Zealand to their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title and setting a national record for the most Women’s T20I wickets in a calendar year.

Her crowning achievement came during the White Ferns’ triumphant World Cup campaign, where she amassed 135 runs and claimed 15 wickets - a tournament record - culminating in their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup crown.

