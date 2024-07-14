Wimbledon: Ticket prices for Djokovic vs Alcaraz final soar to USD 10,000

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The ticket prices for the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have soared to record high due to the high demand.

Sunday's title clash will be the rematch of the last year's final between Djokovic and Alcaraz where the Spaniard prevailed in the five-set thriller to clinch his maiden grass-court major.

American sports commentator Darren Rovell claiming that it will be the "most expensive get-in finals in the history" with the price of the cheapest ticket costing USD 10,000 (roughly around Rs 8,35,193) on the online ticket reselling platforms.

"Djokovic-Alcaraz Wimbledon Final will be the most expensive get-in finals tickets in the history of sports. Right now, WORST SEAT for Sunday is more than $10,000," Rovell wrote on X.

However, the ticket price for a Centre Court seat at Wimbledon's official price list shows 275 pounds (around Rs 29,172.56) for the finals.

On Sunday, Djokovic will seek revenge against Alcaraz and aim to equal Roger Federer’s record eight trophies at The All England Club. If he wins the title, the 37-year-old will become the oldest champion in tournament history and move to a record-extending 25 majors.

Djokovic is relishing the opportunity to test himself against Alcaraz again on the biggest stage.

The Serbian takes a 3-2 ATP head-to-head series into their final clash, with little to separate them. The second seed, who is chasing his first title of the season, arrived at Wimbledon having undergone knee surgery in early June.

The former No. 1 Serb has moved well throughout the event, dropping just two sets en route to his 10th Wimbledon final.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.