Why trial against Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy delayed? SC asks

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to explain why the trial in the Disproportionate Assets case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is getting delayed.

The Bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SNV Bhatti heard the plea seeking the transfer of the trial, preferably, to Delhi.

The court has also issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and the CBI to file their responses to the petition seeking transfer of trial out of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

MP from YSR Congress, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, had filed the petition pointing out that the case has been pending for nearly ten years and the charges have also not been framed yet.

Interestingly, the Andhra CM is not only from the same political party as Raju, but also the party president of YSR Congress.

Raju filed the petition seeking a transfer of the trial alleging that the existing state machinery was working in the Andhra CM's favour.

He further apprised the court that the CBI has not challenged a High Court order that exempted CM Reddy from appearing personally before the court.

The Andhra CM has been charge sheeted in at least 11 cases as the prime accused in alleged quid-pro-quo deals.

