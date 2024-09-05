Was mistreated by Nitish Kumar’s security personnel: CPI-ML MP

Patna, Sep 5 (IANS) CPI-ML MP Sudama Prasad alleged that he was mistreated by the security personnel of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event in Bhojpur district on Thursday.

The event took place in Bakhorapur Panchayat under the jurisdiction of Barahra block in the district where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had come for the inauguration of a Panchayat building and a Primary Health Center (PHC).

Sudama Prasad, along with other MLAs and local representatives, was invited to the event by the state government.

“When I attempted to greet the Chief Minister with flowers, security commandos pushed me despite I had given my identification and clarifications,” Prasad said.

He said that other MLAs faced similar treatment during the event, which occurred around 11:30 am on Thursday, adding, that the behaviour reflected a disregard for the presence of public representatives at the event.

Sudama Prasad - the Arrah MP - expressed his disappointment and frustration over the way he and other elected representatives were treated by the security personnel.

“The Bihar government under Nitish Kumar is deliberately sidelining elected representatives like MPs and MLAs, especially from the opposition parties,” Prasad said.

“As an MP of the constituency, I have the right to attend all local events. The people surrounding the Chief Minister prevented me from attending the event. It was an extremely unfortunate incident,” Prasad said.

He questioned why Nitish Kumar bothered to visit the area if he did not value the participation of MPs and MLAs and sarcastically remarked that the Chief Minister could have simply inaugurated the event remotely from his residence.

Sudama Prasad has defeated BJP’s R.K. Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

