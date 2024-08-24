Vineet Kumar Singh joins Sunny Deol in 'SDGM'

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, and others, has joined the cast of the film 'SDGM' which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

On the occasion of Vineet’s birthday on Saturday, the makers of the film made the announcement as they shared his picture. They wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, @vineet_ksofficial. Have a wonderful year ahead. Welcome on board for #SDGM MASS FEAST LOADING”.

The film went on the floors in June this year, and has already generated immense curiosity as fans are eagerly waiting to witness what Sunny Deol and the ‘Rangbaaz’ actor will bring on the table. The film also stars Randeep Hooda along with Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

The sources close to the production have hinted at a gripping narrative that will showcase both the actors in challenging and engaging roles.

The cinematography of the film is handled by Rishi Punjabi, and the music is composed by Thaman S. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, will mark Vineet's first project with Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, Vineet Kumar Singh is receiving a lot of positive response for his performance in his latest release 'Ghuspaithiya'. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming projects, which include 'Superboys of Malegaon', 'Rangeen' and 'Chhava'.

Vineet broke out on the scene with Anurag Kashyap’s cult- classic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ in which he played the role of Danish Khan, the son of Sardaar Khan (played by the National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee), and the elder brother of Faizal Khan (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui). He was praised for his rooted and natural performance.

He has since then worked with Kashyap in projects like ‘Ugly’ and ‘Mukkabaaz’.

