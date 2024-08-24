‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ aims to explore beyond Uorfi’s digital persona, but fails

Mumbai: Uorfi has become a phenomenon in her own right. From making unapologetic statements to breaking all societal rules - she has emerged as a new digital sensation, and how! One can love or hate her, but one can't ignore her. And now, after creating all the drama around her name, the influencer is up with a reality show, 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar,' to give the audience a peek into her over-to-the-top life.

Following up with the trend of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' allows the audience a voyeuristic view of Uorfi.

Like the others, the reality show has the same formula - melodrama, family fights, different points of view, and professional tensions. However, unlike others, Uorfi's life has always been on display for the people to watch. So, somewhere down the line, it feels like an extended version of her digital media presence.

In the first episode, the scene cuts to Irrfan's wall-sized painting after a sequence with Uorfi. It is an exciting contrast that it draws between an acting legend and an OTT digital queen. I am not sure if it was intentional by the filmmaker Sandeep Kukreja, but it sure was interesting.

The show starts off great and immediately equips your attention. It introduces us to the quirky fashionista's sisters, family, and team, in a failed attempt to copy Kardashians, maybe. But it soon becomes a snooze fest with repeated sequences of high-pitched tussle between Uorfi, her siblings, and managers.

What makes anything intriguing about Uorfi is Uorfi and her unmissable honesty. It is the same that keeps 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' exciting. It is refreshing to watch someone call herself greedy, not hungry or money can buy respect or acknowledge the existence and need of paps to stay relevant. She doesn't have any barriers or anything to hide from her fans.

As someone who has made a name with her unique fashion sensibility, it could have been even more interesting to watch Uorfi in her element. The show could have highlighted the genius in her to create an ensemble with almost anything and everything.

However, it seems like a strategic choice as she mentions in one of the episodes that she wants to rise beyond her clothes now. It is also sad that the show doesn't really dive deep into her struggles to become successful or her childhood traumas. It simply touches them on the surface.

Overall, if you are in the mood for a Bigg Boss house drama led by Uorfi and her family, you can binge-watch this nine-episode-long series, 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' on Amazon Prime.

(The writer is a film critic.)

