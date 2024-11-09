Villagers in Jharkhand's Bokaro laud PM Modi's Jan Aushadhi Kendra scheme

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Nov 8 (IANS) The villagers of Chira Chas in Jharkhand's Bokaro district have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lot as they are getting the benefit of many schemes of the Central Government.

The villagers believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for the upliftment of the poor, making women self-reliant and for the people of every section of the society.

At the same time, the people of the village also said that Jan Aushadhi centres have also been opened here for the upliftment of the poor and to provide them cheap medicines.

Rohit Singh, the shopkeeper of Jan Aushadhi Kendra located in Chira Chosa, said, “The people who come here to get medicines tell him that they had to pay more for the medicines which are using. But now, they have to pay half the price for the same when they buy the same medicine from Jan Aushadhi Kendra. This reduces the burden on the pocket.

He said that people tell him that their budget spent on medicines has reduced to less than half. “I am able to do good to people through this and I want to thank PM Modi for this because due to his scheme I got a chance to serve the people of the society,” the shopkeeper said.

He further said that the people of the village used to think before buying medicine whether it would be in their budget or not and used to worry about money. Now they also do not have to think before buying medicine, because they get medicines at very cheap rates from Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

Rohit Singh said that he has done B.Pharma and has been running Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Bokaro for one year. In this way, he has also got an employment.

On the other hand, Umesh Kumar Mahato, a local customer, said that people are getting benefit from almost all the schemes of PM Modi. But, the scheme of running Jan Aushadhi Kendra by him is benefiting people the most. The benefit of this scheme is reaching the last person of the society. This scheme is related to the health of the person. In such a situation, it is the need of every family and every person and everyone is benefitting from it.

“Earlier, expensive medicines had troubled people. On the other hand, the price of medicines available from Jan Aushadhi Kendra is very low. Due to which people are getting direct benefit. Everyone is benefiting from this scheme, whether he is rich, or poor,” he added.

Regarding Jan Aushadhi Kendra, another customer Rupesh Kumar said, “This Jan Aushadhi Kendra scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the best. Because of this, we are now able to get cheap medicines. The poor are getting a lot of benefits through this scheme and the benefits of this scheme are reaching the person standing at the last rung of the society.”

