Vikas Saptah: Gujarat officials take oath to fulfil PM Modi’s dream of developed India

Gandhinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) On the occasion of Vikas Saptah, senior Gujarat officials and employees took a pledge to contribute to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed India in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The event took place at Swarnim Sankul-1's Tapi Hall, where the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, led the proceedings, along with the Secretary to the Chief Minister, and other senior officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Addressing the gathering, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, emphasised the importance of working relentlessly to achieve the country’s holistic and inclusive growth, citing the significant progress made since Narendra Modi first took oath as Gujarat’s 14th Chief Minister on October 7, 2001.

He also underlined the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led government's commitment to continuing Gujarat’s growth trajectory.

"From today’s Vikas Saptah pledge to every action we take, our aim is to propel Gujarat towards further development, reflecting Prime Minister Modi’s vision," he said.

The Vikas Saptah celebrations, held from October 7 to 15, mark 23 years since PM Modi initiated comprehensive development in Gujarat. The week-long event will include activities and programs across the state to encourage citizens to embrace the vision of a Developed India.

During the ceremony, the officials affirmed their commitment to upholding the values of the Constitution, preserving the nation’s rich heritage, and ensuring inclusive growth for all citizens.

During 'Vikas Saptah,' 23 iconic locations across the state, including the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Riverfront, Surat Diamond Bourse, and Dwarka Sudarshan Bridge, will host a 'Vikas Padyatra' (Development March) to showcase Modi’s contribution to Gujarat’s growth.

Several activities are planned during the week, including development-themed essay competitions in schools and colleges, cultural programs by local artists, and beautification of major public spaces with wall paintings and lighting. Citizens will also be encouraged to share their personal experiences of PM Modi’s governance on social and digital media using the hashtag #VikasSaptah.

During the celebrations, the Gujarat government has also committed to inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 3,500 crore.

Each day of 'Vikas Saptah' will be dedicated to a specific theme, including Youth Empowerment Day, Good Governance Day, Entrepreneurship Day, and Nutrition and Health Day. These themed days will focus on key initiatives that have driven Gujarat’s inclusive development over the past two decades.

