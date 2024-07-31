Verify documents for passport strictly as its sensitive document, says MP DGP

Bhopal, July 31 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena on Wednesday instructed officials to remain very vigilant while verifying the documents for passports.

DGP Saxena asked the officials to ensure that all mandatory norms are followed during the verification of the documents as the subject is related to internal security and the integrity of the country.

He also directed police officials to ensure the people do not suffer.

Saxena made this assertion while addressing a workshop regarding the rules and regulations for the passport at the regional passport office in Bhopal on Wednesday.

He informed us that the passport act in India was introduced in 1967, and since then it has progressed across the country.

"Passport is a very important document... but it is also very sensitive. It has a direct relation with the security of the country, and therefore, mandatory rules need to be strictly followed during the verification of the documents," Saxena said.

Meanwhile, Saxena also suggested that workshops holding discussions on passports should be organised on a regular basis.

More than 75 officials from different regional passport offices in Madhya Pradesh attended the workshop in Bhopal.

It was the first time a workshop related to this particular subject was organised in Bhopal.

In the last 10 years, as many as 24 regional passport offices have been established in Madhya Pradesh.

In 2023, more than 3 lakh passports were issued from Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

