Vatsal Sheth-Ishita Dutta's belated wish for their son: 'Cannot believe you are 1 yr already'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth on Saturday shared a happy glimpse of their baby boy Vaayu, wishing him love on his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Ishita posted a picture, wherein we can see her wearing a green long-sleeved tee-shirt and beige-coloured shorts. Vatsal was donning a white t-shirt and blue ripped denims.

Their little bundle of joy is sitting on a swing wearing a yellow t-shirt. The lovebirds are candidly posing standing behind their baby.

Ishita captioned the post: “Happy bday my baby… cannot believe you are 1 yr already… wish you all the happiness and love… Mumma papa love you so so much Vaayu….. Btw his bday was yest 19th but we were too busy having a blast.”

She gave the geo-tag of London, UK to her post.

Actor Bobby Deol dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Ishita met Vatsal on the sets of their show ‘Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar’ in 2016. They had tied the knot in November 2017 in Mumbai.

Ishita is best known for her performance in the 2015 crime thriller film ‘Drishyam’, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu. She has also starred in shows like ‘Kaun Hai? - Ek Naya Adhyay’, and ‘Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani’.

Vatsal has been a part of TV shows like ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, and ‘Naagin 6’. He has also featured in movies ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car’, ‘Heroes’, ‘Jai Ho’, and most recently ‘Adipurush’.

