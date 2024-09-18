Varun Dhawan takes refreshing break with art team of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media platform and shared a refreshing selfie with the art team of his upcoming romantic-comedy ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Varun, who has 46.7 million followers on his Instagram account shared a fun-filled selfie with his ensemble art team members while enjoying the pool.

Varun also captioned his joyful moments with the boys as, “With the art team of #SSKTK. The people who are always on their feet to make our film look amazing”.

Recently, the 'Badlapur’ actor also shared some lovely snippets with her ‘Bawaal’ co-actress Janhvi Kapoor who will also be pairing with him in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. In the picture, Varun was seen having breakfast in his cool avatar with Janhvi, actress Sanya Malhotra and actor-anchor Maniesh Paul.

The actor captioned the post, “Breakfast club #SSKTK’ with two emojis.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and helmed by 'Dhadak' fame director Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Manoj Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in pivotal roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan which is slated to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

On the work front, Varun is currently gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller ‘Baby John’ opposite ‘Mahanati’ fame actress Keerthy Suresh and ‘Jubilee’ fame star Wamiqa Gabbi. The upcoming action-thriller, helmed by director Kalees is bankrolled by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of A for Apple Productions, Cine1 Studios and Jio Studios in a joint venture.

The film will be released theatrically on December 25, 2024. The film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 2016 blockbuster ‘Theri’ alongside actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

Apart from ‘Baby John’ Varun will also feature in the sequel of Sunny Deol’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’ which has been titled ‘Border 2’. The film will also feature ‘Chamkila’ fame star Diljit Dosanjh.

