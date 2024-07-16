US urges India to use ties with Russia to end war in Ukraine

Washington, July 16 (IANS) The United States on Monday urged India to use its longstanding relationship with Russia to urge President Vladimir Putin to “end his illegal war and to find a lasting peace” in its conflict with Ukraine.

Mathew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Moscow and his meeting with President Putin, which continues to generate interest in Washington.

“India has a longstanding relationship with Russia,” Miller said, adding, “We have, speaking for the United States, encouraged India to utilise that relationship with Russia, that long-standing relationship in the unique position that they have to urge President Putin to end his illegal war and to find a just peace, a lasting peace to this conflict.”

He added that India should “tell Vladimir Putin to respect the UN charter, to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. And that's what we continue to impress upon the government of India which is an important partner of ours when it comes to its relationship with Russia.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.