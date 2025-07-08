US-based Indian family of 4 killed in car crash

Dallas (United States), July 8 (IANS) A vacation turned into a devastating tragedy for a family of four from Hyderabad, who died in a horrific car accident in the United States after a mini truck, allegedly speeding in the wrong lane, crashed into their vehicle, causing it to catch fire.

The deceased were identified as Venkat Bejugam, his wife Tejaswini Cholleti, and their two children, Siddarth and Mrida Bejugam.

Originally from the Suchitra area in Secunderabad, the family was residing in Sutton Fields, a community located in Aubrey, near Dallas. Their mortal remains will be brought back home to India for the last rites.

They had been visiting relatives in Atlanta and were returning to Dallas when the tragic accident occurred.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a mini truck collided with their car from the wrong direction, resulting in a head-on collision. The impact caused the vehicle to burst into flames.

All four members of the family succumbed to burn injuries and died on the spot.

Due to the severity of the burns, US authorities have launched forensic examinations, including verification of dental records and DNA testing, to conclusively establish the identities of the victims before handing over the bodies to the family.

Non-profit organisation TEAM Aid, which supports expatriates in distress and assists in the repatriation of mortal remains, is currently coordinating with the family and friends of the deceased to provide logistical support.

"The bodies of the deceased will be brought back to Hyderabad for the last rites. DNA tests are being conducted to confirm the identities, and once that process is completed, the remains will be handed over to their relatives," said a member of TEAM Aid.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue the repatriation process and complete formalities related to identification and transportation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.