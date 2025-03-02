UNDP official urges urgent int'l support for Lebanon's stability, recovery

Beirut, March 2 (IANS) The deputy head of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) called for urgent international support for Lebanon to restore its security and revitalise its economy, according to a statement by Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

"In this critical phase for Lebanon, international support can play a decisive role in fostering stability, recovery, and reconstruction," Xu Haoliang, also undersecretary-general of the UN, stated.

He made the appeal during his two-day visit to Lebanon, where he met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and traveled to southern Lebanon, engaging with local authorities and displaced residents, Xinhua news agency reported.

"UNDP remains committed to working alongside the government, civil society, and international partners to support essential reforms, promote good governance, and drive recovery efforts. We will continue collaborating with our partners on the ground to ensure inclusivity, leaving no one behind in Lebanon's path toward stability and lasting peace," he said.

"The road to recovery will be challenging, and the new government must act swiftly despite financial constraints," Xu added.

UNDP, in collaboration with the Lebanese government, is implementing a comprehensive recovery package to restore essential services, rehabilitate infrastructure, and support crisis-affected communities.

The package also prioritises assistance for small businesses and initiatives to promote environmental sustainability and revitalise the agricultural sector, the NNA reported. No specific timeline for its implementation was provided.

