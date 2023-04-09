Umesh Pal murder: Delhi Police nabs who helped Atiq's son Asad

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) UP-based jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed's son, Asad, came to Delhi after the murder of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has detained three persons in this connection.

"Asad came to Delhi's Sangam Vihar where he stayed around 15 days at his aide's house. The police identified the house owner as Javed. The police identified his three aides who were helping him in hiding in Delhi," the police source said.

During his stay in Delhi, Asad sent one of his aides to Meerut. His aide collected money in Meerut and returned to Delhi to hand him over all the cash.

The source said that an old driver of Atiq Ahmed lives in Delhi and it was he who helped Asad in getting money from Merrut.

The UP STF is in touch with the Special Cell. They are conducting raids in NCR to find out who were helping Asad.

The three persons who have been detained in Delhi by the Special Cell are currently being grilled.

Asad is wanted in connection with the shootout incident in which Umesh Pal was killed on February 24 this year.

