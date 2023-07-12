Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Confirmed; Contestants List Out

Bigg Boss Telugu is returning back with a new season. The show organisers have unleashed the logo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7. Bigg Boss Telugu's new season is expected to get started sometime in August.

Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu this time. At the same, fans of Bigg Boss Telugu are also searching for the contestants list.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 confirmed contestants list with photos:

ETV Prabhakar (Actor)

Nikhiluu (Youtuber)

Sai Ronak (Actor)

Vishnu Priya (Actress)

Dhee Pandu (Choreographer)

Amardeep Chaowdary (Actor)

Mahesh Babu Kalidasu (Actor)

Siddharth Varma (Actor)

Saketh Komanduri (Singer)

Jabardasth Apparao (Comedian)

Mohana Bhogaraju (Singer)

Shobha Shetty (Actress)

