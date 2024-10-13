Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 12th Sep Highlights , Nag looses his cool on contestants,
Nagarjuna analyzes contestants' performance
Hotel task sparks controversy
Rising and Falling Stars categories announced
Prithvi, Teja, and Gautham face elimination threat
Seetha's fate to be decided tonight
Last night's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was filled with drama and tension. Host Nagarjuna reprimanded contestants for their poor performance in the hotel task and analyzed their gameplay.
Nag's Verdict
Nagarjuna divided the contestants into two categories: Rising Stars and Falling Stars. He praised Gangavva, Mehaboob, Avinash, Rohini, Nagamani, Nayan, and Yashma for their impressive performance, labeling them Rising Stars.
Falling Stars
On the other hand, Nabha, Gautham, Vishnupriya, Yashma, Prithvi, Nikhil, and Sital were categorized as Falling Stars. Nag warned them to improve their gameplay.
Hotel Task Controversy
Avinash and Teja were accused of stealing gulab jamun, and Nagarjuna punished them by serving the sweet dish exclusively to the duo.
Nag's Advice
Nagarjuna advised:
Nabha to address issues directly with concerned contestants
Gautham to focus on the present rather than dwelling on the past
Vishnupriya to improve her gameplay
Elimination Warning
Contestants were asked to name contestants from opposing teams who didn't deserve to stay in the house. Prithvi, Teja, and Gautham received the most votes and had their bags moved to the store room, signaling potential elimination.
Tonight's Episode
Tune in tonight to find out if Sital will be eliminated.