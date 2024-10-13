Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 12th Sep Highlights , Nag looses his cool on contestants,

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 was filled with drama and tension. Host Nagarjuna reprimanded contestants for their poor performance in the hotel task and analyzed their gameplay.

Nag's Verdict

Nagarjuna divided the contestants into two categories: Rising Stars and Falling Stars. He praised Gangavva, Mehaboob, Avinash, Rohini, Nagamani, Nayan, and Yashma for their impressive performance, labeling them Rising Stars.

Falling Stars

On the other hand, Nabha, Gautham, Vishnupriya, Yashma, Prithvi, Nikhil, and Sital were categorized as Falling Stars. Nag warned them to improve their gameplay.

Hotel Task Controversy

Avinash and Teja were accused of stealing gulab jamun, and Nagarjuna punished them by serving the sweet dish exclusively to the duo.

Nag's Advice

Nagarjuna advised:

Nabha to address issues directly with concerned contestants

Gautham to focus on the present rather than dwelling on the past

Vishnupriya to improve her gameplay

Elimination Warning

Contestants were asked to name contestants from opposing teams who didn't deserve to stay in the house. Prithvi, Teja, and Gautham received the most votes and had their bags moved to the store room, signaling potential elimination.

Tonight's Episode

Tune in tonight to find out if Sital will be eliminated.