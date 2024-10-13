Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 12th Sep Highlights , Nag looses his cool on contestants,

Oct 13, 2024, 10:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nagarjuna analyzes contestants' performance

Hotel task sparks controversy

Rising and Falling Stars categories announced

Prithvi, Teja, and Gautham face elimination threat

Seetha's fate to be decided tonight

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8  was filled with drama and tension. Host Nagarjuna reprimanded contestants for their poor performance in the hotel task and analyzed their gameplay.

Nag's Verdict

Nagarjuna divided the contestants into two categories: Rising Stars and Falling Stars. He praised Gangavva, Mehaboob, Avinash, Rohini, Nagamani, Nayan, and Yashma for their impressive performance, labeling them Rising Stars.

Falling Stars

On the other hand, Nabha, Gautham, Vishnupriya, Yashma, Prithvi, Nikhil, and Sital were categorized as Falling Stars. Nag warned them to improve their gameplay.

Hotel Task Controversy

Avinash and Teja were accused of stealing gulab jamun, and Nagarjuna punished them by serving the sweet dish exclusively to the duo.

Nag's Advice

Nagarjuna advised:

 Nabha to address issues directly with concerned contestants
 Gautham to focus on the present rather than dwelling on the past
 Vishnupriya to improve her gameplay

Elimination Warning

Contestants were asked to name contestants from opposing teams who didn't deserve to stay in the house. Prithvi, Teja, and Gautham received the most votes and had their bags moved to the store room, signaling potential elimination.

Tonight's Episode

Tune in tonight to find out if Sital will be eliminated.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
bigg boss telugu
Bigg Boss Telugu 8
bigg boss telugu updates
Advertisement
Back to Top