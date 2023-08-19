Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Premiere Date, Contestants List

Looks like it's time to witness a new season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 is almost near. Actor Kamal Haasan, who hosted the previous six seasons, will be returning as the host.

The show is likely to begin in a couple of days from now. Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 will be telecast on Vijay TV and will also stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from the month of October. The show is likely to get a start by the end of this month.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 Contestants

Jacqueline, 'Bigg Boss 6' fame Rachitha's husband Dinesh, actress Rekha Nair, and actor Prithviraj, Fatima Babu, Anita Sampath and Losliya are among the confirmed contestants so far. The makers haven't announced any official release date yet.

