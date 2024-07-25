Tripura police chief asks district SPs to remain alert on ethnic, communal issues

Agartala, July 24 (IANS) Tripura's Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan on Wednesday asked the district-level police officials to remain on high alert on ethnic and communal issues and not allow any such situation to aggravate, officials said.

Chairing a state-level law and order review meeting at Dhalai district's headquarters Ambassa, he categorically instructed all the eight district Superintendents of Police to personally visit the spot or scene of any crime which is grave in nature.

The DGP’s instructions came in the wake of the recent large-scale arson, attacks, and looting in Ganda Twisa in Dhalai after the death of tribal college student Parameshwar Reang on July 12, who succumbed to injuries after being assaulted on July 7. According to officials, over 40 houses, 30 shops, and many vehicles were either burnt or severely damaged by the attackers in Ganda Twisa, situated 130 km southeast of Agartala. Over 300 villagers took shelter in special camps after the violence.

A senior police official said that the DGP emphasised on coordinated efforts and intelligence-based actions.

"He carefully analysed the recent Ganda Twisa turmoil where police swung into action and brought the situation under control within a short span of time. The DGP further sounded strong measures to be taken against the mischief-mongers and trouble makers," the official told the media.

Amitabh Ranjan stressed that peace and tranquillity should be maintained at any cost and asked the police officials to judiciously utilise the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Tripura State Rifles to ensure normalcy.

In view of the August 8 three-tier Panchayat election, the law and order situation of the state was discussed and the preparedness of the force was evaluated.

All the district SPs presented their preparatory actions before the DGP and other senior officers. Director General of Police, Intelligence, Anurag gave necessary instructions to the SPs in the run-up to the panchayat elections and how each and every situation should be deftly handled by police. He mentioned that coordination amongst the state police, TSR, and CAPFs should be maximum.

Inspector General of Police, TSR, Carey Marak, and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Krishnendu Chakravertty were among other senior police officials present in the meeting.

