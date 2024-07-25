BJP seeks probe into 'unprecedented rise' in number of Muslim voters in J'khand

Ranchi, July 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand has claimed that an increase in the number of Muslim voters in the state's Santhal Pargana division and other areas has been noticed, apparently due to infiltration from Bangladesh -- a reason the party attributed to the "change in demography" of the state.

In this connection, a delegation of Jharkhand BJP led by state unit chief and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi on Wednesday met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in Delhi and submitted a survey report highlighting the massive spike in the number of Muslim voters, seeking an inquiry into the matter.

The Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu were among the delegation members who met the CEC.

Stating that a 500-page survey report has been submitted to the CEC, Marandi said, "The survey suggests an unprecedented increase in the number of Muslim voters which needs to be probed."

The BJP leader also said it is being suspected that fake documents were used to generate voter ID cards.

"An average of 15-20 per cent increase in the number voters is generally noticed in five years, but this time a rise of up to 136 per cent in certain polling booths has been observed," he added.

The BJP leader said that according to the survey findings, a significant increase in the number of voters has been noticed in the Assembly segments of Rajmahal, Berhait, Pakur, Maheshpur, Jamtara, Madhupur, Majhgaon, Hatia, Bishunpur, and Lohardaga.

The memorandum submitted to the Election Commission said that an inquiry into the matter could reveal a conspiracy to change the demography of Jharkhand.

