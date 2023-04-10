Trinamool may take legal recourse after EC withdraws its national party status

Kolkata, April 10 (IANS) None of the senior Trinamool Congress leaders have come forward so far to air their views after the Election Commission of India on Monday withdrew its national party status, though there was hint that the ruling party in West Bengal might consider taking legal recourse in this matter.

Just a one-liner came from party spokesman Kunal Ghosh, who said that it is too early to make any comment on the ECI's decision.

"The party leadership will review the development before making any detailed statement in this matter," Ghosh said.

Senior Trinamool leader and three-time Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy, while claiming that the party leadership will take a final decision in this matter, said that the ECI's decision will surely be opposed.

"Previously, a number of decisions taken by the Election Commission have proved to be wrong. The Commission has also been censored by the Supreme Court a number of times. Besides sending a deputation to the Commission, we might also consider taking the legal route in this matter," Roy said.

A senior member of state Cabinet said on condition of anonymity that the apprehension about this development was there for some time now.

"The party leadership has decided to announce a detailed blueprint of the action to be taken after thoroughly reviewing the decision of the Election Commission," he said.

Political observers, however, feel that although the Trinamool leadership has every right to challenge ECI's decision in court, in all probability, that will not be an effective step since the Indian Constitution has given full liberty to the poll panel in such matters.

