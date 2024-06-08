Transparent, fair & time-bound recruitment priority of Raj govt: CM Sharma

Jaipur, June 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday that the state government is working with determination to build a bright future for the young generation.

To free the youth from the clutches of unemployment, it is the priority of the state government to complete all recruitment fairly and transparently within the stipulated time, he said.

"In just a few months after coming to power in the state, the BJP government in Rajasthan has made appointments in more than 16,500 posts in different departments. On June 29, appointment letters will be handed over to the successful candidates of the recruitment examinations held for more than 7,000 posts in various departments," he said while addressing a review meeting on the vacant posts and the ongoing recruitment process at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here.

The Chief Minister also said that all the departments should set recruitment targets and send a proposal to the recruitment agencies every year in December.

"The recruitment agencies should issue a calendar and conduct the exams in a time-bound manner. With the release of a recruitment calendar, the candidates will get adequate time to prepare for the exams," he said.

CM Sharma also said that the results of all the exams already conducted should be released soon, and the successful candidates for more than 11,000 posts should be appointed at the earliest.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to organise district-level employment festivals to hand over appointment letters to the successful candidates.

CM Sharma also accused the previous Congress government of playing the future of the state's youth.

Emphasising that special training is necessary to increase the efficiency of the new recruits, he directed all the concerned departments to organise training sessions and workshops for this purpose.

