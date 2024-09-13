Tottenham eyes great opportunity against ‘relentless’ Arsenal: Postecoglou on North London Derby

London, Sep 13 (IANS) Ahead of one of the most awaited derbies of the season, the North London Derby on Sunday, Ange Postecoglu has praised Arsenal for their ‘relentlessness’ over the past two seasons and believes the clash to be a ‘great opportunity’ for his side.

"Consistency, approach and mentality. The last two years they’ve had a real relentlessness about them. They haven't had to change their team too much. They have this confidence in themselves that they can challenge over the course of a Premier League season. That helps build momentum from season to season. They’re going to be a tough nut to crack, but it’s a great opportunity for us," said Postecoglu in his pre-match conference.

The Gunners have been the better side in the past two seasons with Tottenham’s last win over their bitter rivals coming back in May 2022. Both sides have met a total of 64 times in the league with Arsenal holding the bragging rights over their rivals with 25 wins compared to Tottenham’s 15 with both teams drawing on 24 occasions.

Ange experienced the heated rivalry between the two teams last season and acknowledged the importance the fixture holds to Tottenham’s supporters.

"Every derby is a bit different, obviously this one, you can tell it's fairly intense between the two clubs, obviously geographically situated in the same part of town. On the same turf, there's a little bit of an edge. I thought both games last year were entertaining. I thought we played well in their place, and really matched with them. We know what it means to our supporters and the club we've got to go out there and perform," said the Australian head coach.

Tottenham Hotspurs are currently 10th in the league with one win, one draw and one loss in their opening three games whereas Arsenal have won two and drawn one game so far which sees the, sit at fourth place.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.