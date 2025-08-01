Top BSF officers discuss Manipur security situation with Governor

Imphal, Aug 1 (IANS) BSF’s Additional Director General (ADG), Eastern Command, Kolkata, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, on Friday held a meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed the security situation in the state and the forces’ efforts to maintain peace and stability, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that Aggarwal briefed the Governor on the overall security situation along the border, operational preparedness of the BSF in the region, and ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability. The BSF ADG was accompanied by Inspector General of BSF, Mizoram and Cachar frontier, Ravi Kant.

“They also highlighted the ongoing coordination with state agencies and reiterated the BSF’s commitment to maintaining peace and security,” the official said.

Besides the BSF, a huge contingent of Army, Assam Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Manipur Police have been deployed in Manipur to deal with the ethnic hostilities in the northeastern states since May 2023.

Meanwhile, the security forces in Manipur during the last 24 hours arrested four cadres of different militant outfits and recovered some arms and ammunition from Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Churachandpur districts.

The arrested militants belonged to the banned outfits -- Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts in Imphal valley and hilly regions.

Manipur Police have once again cautioned people against spreading rumours and fake videos and appealed to people not to believe in rumours and be vigilant about fake videos.

The veracity of any videos, audio clips, etc., can be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said. The police said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media.

"It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," the statement said.

