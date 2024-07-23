Lately, a Radio Jockey named Shekar Basha has been giving interviews to YouTube and TV channels. In the interviews, he has been making certain specific allegations against Lavanya, the ex-girlfriend of actor Raj Tarun.

In the interviews, Shekar Basha said that Raj Tarun is not just innocent but also a victim. "He is a victim for sure. He is naive. He has been trapped. Lavanya is doing this deliberately," Shekar Basha said in one of the interviews. He also laid some allegations at the doorsteps of Lavanya, calling her cunning.

In a leaked phone call between him and Lavanya, we find them arguing and shouting at each other. "Who are you to talk about me and my dispute with Raj Tarun? It is a domestic issue between us. What is your locus standi?" Lavanya asks Shekar Basha in the phone call. At this, Basha tells her she is guilty of selling forbidden substances in the past. "Where is the proof? Can you show evidence?" she asks in the call.

The conversation goes on and on for seven minutes.