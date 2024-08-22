Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD Top in Trending; Fans Celebrate OTT Release

The much-awaited, sensational hit Kalki 2898 AD is now available on OTT platforms. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. It was released in theatres on June 27. After a long theatrical run, it is now available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Following its theatrical release, the movie grossed a massive Rs 1,100 crores globally in just 28 days. Starting today, August 22, Kalki 2898 AD is available on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version is available on Netflix. Fans are ecstatic about its OTT release, and the movie is now trending at the top.

R̵E̵P̵A̵T̵I̵ ̵K̵O̵S̵A̵M̵ TODAY is the day 🔥 Witness the era of war & reincarnation with #Kalki2898ADOnPrime, watch now: https://t.co/kWB957Bx57 Available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam pic.twitter.com/fuYxpsx1AF — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 22, 2024

Also read: Watch Prabhas Epic Kalki 2898 AD on OTT: August 22