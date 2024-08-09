Naga Chaitanya Deletes Samantha's Photos from Social Media Before Engagement, Why?

The new Tollywood couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, officially got engaged yesterday. Nagarjuna announced the news on social media, requesting blessings for the special occasion. Although the engagement was confirmed yesterday, rumors about the couple had been circulating for some time.

Reports suggest that Naga Chaitanya deleted all pictures with his ex-wife, Samantha, from his social media before the engagement. However, some pictures from the "Majili" movie team still remain.

Yesterday, Nagarjuna shared the engagement news, saying, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 is the beginning of infinite love.”