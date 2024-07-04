Kalki 2898 AD Part 2: Release Date Update

KRebel Star Prabhas is riding high on the success of his recent sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas is the only Indian actor with a film collection exceeding a gross of Rs 700 crore. He has shattered box office records with both Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

According to the latest reports, a release date for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is not confirmed. However, in a recent interview, producer C Ashwini Dutt stated that filming for Part 2 will resume later this year and could be wrapped up by early next year.

While a June 2025 release date for Part 2 has been mentioned in some reports, this is not yet confirmed.