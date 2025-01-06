TN Minister slams Governor Ravi for walking out of Assembly

Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and DMK General Secretary, S. Duraimurugan, has criticised Governor R.N. Ravi for walking out of the Assembly without delivering the customary address.

Duraimurugan condemned the Governor's actions, stating that R.N. Ravi has repeatedly demonstrated similar behaviour.

He noted that the Governor's refusal to deliver the address, as mandated under Article 176 of the Constitution, raises serious concerns about his intentions.

Earlier, Governor Ravi had walked out of the Assembly on the first day of the session without delivering the customary address.

Duraimurugan said that the Assembly Speaker, M. Appavu, had informed the Governor as early as last year about the established protocol: the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (the invocation to Mother Tamil, the state song) is sung before the address, and the national anthem is played upon its conclusion.

The senior DMK leader added that the Governor's repeated objections and actions indicate a lack of respect for the Assembly's established traditions.

Duraimurugan emphasised that the state government, the legislative body, and the people of Tamil Nadu have always shown great respect for the nation, the national anthem, and the ideals of patriotism and national integration.

He also recalled that in February 2024, Governor Ravi had stirred controversy by refusing to read the full address prepared by the state government.

On that occasion, the Governor reduced an hour-long speech to three minutes and walked out of the Assembly, claiming disagreement with certain portions of the text and accusing the state of disrespecting the national anthem.

In 2023, a similar controversy arose when Governor Ravi skipped portions of the policy address that referenced secularism, the Dravidian model, and leaders such as Periyar, B.R. Ambedkar, and former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.

In response, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin introduced a resolution to record only the original speech prepared by the government.

Duraimurugan also said that the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had expressed reservations about the Governor's role but had always shown respect for the gubernatorial office.

The Minister concluded by saying that the Governor's continued disregard for constitutional and legislative norms undermines the dignity of the Assembly and calls into question his commitment to the role.

