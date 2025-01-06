South Korea: Prosecutors indict military intelligence commander in martial law probe

Seoul, Jan 6 (IANS) South Korean prosecutors on Monday indicted the top military intelligence commander over his alleged involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law imposition last month.

The prosecution's special investigation team indicted Defence Intelligence Commander Major general Moon Sang-ho on charges of playing an "integral" role in an insurrection and abuse of power.

Moon is suspected of sending troops to the National Election Commission's office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on the night of the short-lived martial law imposition on December 3.

He is also suspected of discussing martial law operations with Noh Sang-won, a former defence intelligence commander, alongside two other subordinates, at a burger franchise in Gyeonggi Province two days ahead of the martial law imposition, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on December 31, 2024, prosecutors indicted the chiefs of the Defence Counterintelligence Command and the Capital Defence Command over their alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law imposition earlier that month.

The prosecution's special investigation headquarters indicted Lieutenant General Yeo In-hyung of the Defence Counterintelligence Command and Lieutenant General Lee Jin-woo of the Capital Defence Command, with physical detention, on charges of playing a key role in an insurrection and abuse of power.

This marked the prosecution's second indictment in the case, following the indictment of former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun the previous week.

Yeo was suspected of sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission at the orders of then Defence Minister Kim after martial law was imposed on December 3.

Charges against him also included ordering the arrest of 14 people, including the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties.

Lee was accused of ordering the deployment of troops to the National Assembly on the night of the martial law imposition and directing them to enter the National Assembly building and drag out lawmakers.

Prosecutors suspected the commanders' actions amounted to instigating a riot in order to subvert the constitutional order.

