Women outnumber male voters in Manipur rolls, higher than national average: Official

Imphal, Jan 6 (IANS) The overall gender ratio in the electoral rolls of Manipur is 1,070, which is much higher than the national average of 948, officials said here on Monday. Election officials said that women voters always outnumber male voters in Manipur.

According to the officials, the national gender ratio on the electoral rolls increased from 940 in 2023 to 948 in 2024.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha said that like all previous electoral rolls, 10,61,979 women voters outnumbered the male electorate of 9,92,140 in the final electoral rolls, which were published on Monday.

He said that after the over two-month-long special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date, the final photo electoral rolls of all the 60 Assembly constituencies were published on Monday.

The CEO said that as per the final electoral rolls, the gender ratio stands at 1,070 as compared to 1,069 in the draft electoral rolls, published on October 29, 2024.

He said that the elector population ratio is recorded at 55.37 per cent as compared to 54.84 per cent in the previous draft rolls.

The total number of voters as per final electoral rolls is 20,54,387 showing a net increase of 19,727 with 10,61,979 women voters, 9,92,140 male voters and 268 third gender.

Jha said that the total number of newly-enrolled electors during the revision period is 29,468 with 13,348 males and 16,118 females and two third genders.

The Election Commission has taken special efforts to enroll the new voters now living in the relief camps in different districts.

The Manipur government has set up 302 relief camps in different districts to provide shelter to over 59,000 ethnic violence affected people.

The Election Commission during the special summary revision also undertook an extensive voter awareness campaign under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative to enroll the maximum number of eligible voters in the rolls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.