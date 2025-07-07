TN govt renames student hostels as ‘Social Justice Hostels’ to remove caste bias

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) In a major step towards fostering social equity and unity among the youth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that all student hostels run by various government departments across the state will now be known as ‘Social Justice Hostels’.

This move, the Chief Minister said, reflects the core principles of the Dravidian Model government and is aimed at creating a strong foundation for an egalitarian society.

“The renaming is not just symbolic,” CM Stalin said, “but part of our broader effort to root out caste-based discrimination and foster a spirit of unity among the younger generation.”

The decision was taken based on the recommendations of the Justice K. Chandru Commission, a one-man panel set up by the state government to examine ways to eliminate caste markers in educational institutions.

The Commission had proposed removing caste-based names and symbols and recommended the introduction of a curriculum that encourages inclusive education. Acting on these recommendations, the government has decided to rename all 2,739 hostels catering to school and college students as ‘Social Justice Hostels’.

These hostels currently house around 1,79,568 students from various communities, many of whom come from marginalised and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. “While we are transforming the names and purpose of these hostels, the government remains committed to supporting students through existing welfare schemes,” CM Stalin said.

“Financial assistance, scholarships, and other forms of aid will continue as before. This renaming is a step forward in our resolve to create a discrimination-free learning environment, “ he said.

Hostels that have already been named after prominent leaders will retain their names, but the phrase ‘Social Justice Hostel’ will be appended to them, the Chief Minister clarified.

Over the years, the state has implemented several initiatives aimed at improving the educational outcomes of students from marginalised communities. The Chief Minister noted that while these schemes have enhanced opportunities and capabilities, the time has now come to address deep-rooted societal biases directly.

“This is not just a policy decision,” CM Stalin said, “but a step in building a socially just Tamil Nadu, where every student has the right to dignity, equality, and opportunity.”

