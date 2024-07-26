TN Congress to stage protest against Centre on July 27

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthagai on Friday announced that the party will stage a protest demonstration on July 27 over the state’s neglect in the Union Budget.

Selvaperunthagai said that the party would stage a demonstration near the head post office at Anna Salai in Chennai against the Centre.

He alleged that the BJP is unable to tolerate rejections by the people of Tamil Nadu in the 2019, 2021 and 2024 elections.

The state Congress Chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been discriminating in allocating the funds to states ruled by the INDIA bloc, including Tamil Nadu.

“Prime Minister Modi has allocated more funds to a few states only to save his government,” Selvaperunthugai said.

He also listed several projects proposed in Tamil Nadu including the All India Institute of Medical Science at Madurai, and the metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, saying that these projects were halted for political reasons.

He also alleged that the Centre had released only Rs 276 crore for flood relief against Rs 37,000 crore demanded by the state government.

