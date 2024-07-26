RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh expelled from Council for unruly behaviour in House

Patna July 26 (IANS) RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh was expelled from the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday for his unruly behaviour in the House earlier this year.

Council Chairman Awadesh Narayan Singh ordered Singh's expulsion based on the Ethics Committee's report on Singh mimicking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the floor of the House.

Another RJD MLC, Kari Saheb, has been suspended for two days in the same case.

During Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vote of thanks on the Governor's address in the House on February 13, Singh allegedly mimicked and made fun of the CM, prompting JD-U MLC Bhishma Sahni to file a complaint against Singh with the Ethics Committee.

Singh, who became an MLC in 2020, currently serves as the treasurer of the RJD.

The Ethics Committee report recommended action against Singh, which led to his expulsion on Friday.

Commenting on the development, Rabri Devi, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, called it a "murder of democracy".

"Any attempt to raise one's voice for the people of Bihar results in punitive actions," the former Chief Minister said.

Singh is considered close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and is also the 'adopted' brother of Rabri Devi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.