TN: Chennai, northern districts to receive heavy pre-monsoon rains

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), has predicted heavy rains in Chennai and northern districts of Tamil Nadu for a week.

The weather department said that the effect of cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and an increase in moisture level has triggered rainfall activity over northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, Chennai, said: "The effect of cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and an increase in moisture level has triggered rainfall activity over northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai. The light to moderate rains along with thunderstorm activities will continue for one more week in northern districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai. It is, however, expected to be gradually reduced during mid-September.”

As per extended-range predictions using dynamic models, near-normal to above-normal rainfalls are likely over the northern districts of the state till the next few days. The RMC also forecast that the rest of Tamil Nadu will face below-average rains in the next few days.

The RMC has additionally advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till September 8 as winds with speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph are likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar in the southern Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Cameron area.

The weather department also stated that the maximum temperature is expected to decrease in the daytime in Chennai and other northern districts in the coming few days.

It is to be noted that the monsoon in Tamil Nadu arrives in October and extends up to December. The showers the state is receiving at present are before the expected rains during the monsoon period. Several reservoirs, dams and water tanks in Tamil Nadu are full during the extended rains received in the state during the southwest monsoon which lashed the neighbouring state of Kerala.

